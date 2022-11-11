Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says To Expect 'More Of The Same' From Rip And Beth In Season 5 - Exclusive Interview

Any funny or memorable stories about working so closely with Kevin Costner you can share?

[He] and I have a lot of fun off camera. On camera, he's my boss, but off camera, he's like my older brother. We have wonderful conversations. There's not so much funny ... We crack up about little stuff. He has been a great person to look up to over the last five years, not only as an actor but as a person, and also as a director and a storyteller. We have wonderful conversations about creativity.

Heading into Season 5, the show is more popular than ever and really seeping into the mainstream. You had your own Spirit Halloween costume kit this year. Chris Pratt dressed up as you. Drake showed off a pair of boots you signed on Instagram. People love you. What do you think is the secret to the show's success, and how does it feel to be part of it?

The secret is Taylor Sheridan. His writing is phenomenal. I keep telling people anywhere I can that, in my opinion, he's one of the great American writers. What he has done as far as the Western world and the spinoffs, whether it's "1883" or [the upcoming] "1923" — the world is his oyster. He just needs to make sure he gets enough time to think, because he's got a lot going on. He is so involved, and he cares so greatly. I hope that he continues to give time to this show because if he does ... There are tremendous actors and the crew, and being up in Montana has been such a pleasure.

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" premieres on Sunday, November 13, with back-to-back episodes at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Paramount Network.

