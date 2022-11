Yellowstone's Cole Hauser Says To Expect 'More Of The Same' From Rip And Beth In Season 5 - Exclusive Interview

It's been a long time coming, but in the Season 4 finale, Rip and Beth finally got married. What can we expect from them in Season 5? And will the dynamic between Rip and John change?

What can you expect? I would say more of the same. The great thing about the two characters and the way that [creator] Taylor Sheridan has written them is that there's an evolution to them, and it's not going to change. My love for her is not going to change. Her love for me is not going to change. It's more navigating being in the big house and living under John's roof and the responsibility of being the foreman.

When it comes to John Dutton, again, it's responsibility. He's gone off to be the governor and — not that he's left the ranch to me, but he's expecting me to step up to take care of certain things. This year is a big learning experience for Rip.

Beth is a real firecracker, and a real fan favorite. What's it like working so closely with Kelly Reilly when she's in character?

I love both of them. Kelly's one of my dear friends, and Beth is my on-screen love. I have such respect for what she does as an artist and what she has portrayed through these five years.