It's More Important Than Ever For Hollywood To Give Us The Hanukkah Movies We Deserve

In late November, "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special" was released on Disney+. The short film from director James Gunn reunites the Marvel Cinematic Universe's most unlikely heroes as they try to give their friend Peter (Chris Pratt) a dose of Christmas cheer. It's cheesy in the best kind of way and sweet as a candy cane to its core.

But it's baffling that this special presentation has the word "holiday" in its title, a term that suggests inclusivity, when it's a Christmas special through and through. No other holiday, even Hanukkah, is given so much as a passing mention. Christmas specials are delightful, but why pay lip service to other winter holidays by titling it a "holiday special" when it would have been more honest to call it "The Guardians of the Galaxy Christmas Special"?

Alas, the "Guardians" special is the rule, not the exception. While countless Christmas specials are released each year, the number of Hanukkah-themed works remains abysmally low. If you're Jewish, it's easy to relate to Kyle Broflovski on "South Park" singing, "It's hard to be a Jew on Christmas."

Indeed, it's hard to be a Jew in general, and at no time are we more aware of our minority status in American culture than at Christmastime. Complaining about that fact is a sure way to attract vitriol from people claiming we're just being buzzkills. And so, we don't complain. We retreat to Chinese restaurants on Christmas Eve, hide our heads in a bowl of lo mein, and wait until December 26 to cautiously emerge.

But maybe it's high time to start kvetching. Maybe it's time to demand that Hollywood give us the Hanukkah movies we've always dreamed of. After all, Hanukkah is a celebration of miracles.