Why Amazon's Next Fantasy Juggernaut Will Be Its Biggest Series Yet

By sheer length and complexity alone, "The Dark Tower" is easily horror legend Stephen King's seminal work — which, considering that King's back catalog features genre juggernauts like "It," "The Shining," and "The Stand," is no mean feat. "The Dark Tower" is also the most dense and difficult King work out there, and often far removed from the horror genre he's usually associated with. In fact, its sprawling story doesn't adhere to any single fantasy genre either, existing instead in a complicated, compelling multi-world mess of its own. Its universes stretch over seven numbered novels, a prequel novella, a late-addition mid-story book, and a heap of tie-ins and additional material. It's full of characters from and references to King's other works, as well as a whole bunch of original characters and lore.

Daunting and difficult as that may seem, "The Dark Tower" actually has everything you can ask from a fantasy series. There's a fascinating protagonist and numerous interesting supporting characters, as well as a cavalcade of chilling villains spearheaded by King's infamous multi-novel mayhem maker, the Man in Black. Its starting point — a crumbling magical Old West universe known as Mid-World — is a unique location and a good spot to establish the story's central beats. Gunslinger Roland Deschain's stubborn quest to reach the titular Dark Tower is a compelling, slowly unfolding mystery, which goes to wilder places than most fantasy works would even dream of, and is packed with cool Easter eggs for King fans. "The Dark Tower" also comes with a pretty amazing ending, and contains numerous big beats that will no doubt make Red Wedding-level waves if and when they make it in the live-action adaptation.

Cooked correctly, these ingredients should produce a series that can't help but tower over the competition. Still, as the 2017 movie starring Idris Elba and Matthew McConaughey readily proves, "The Dark Tower" is by no means an easy epic to adapt. Can Mike Flanagan do the impossible and give us a live-action "The Dark Tower" that doesn't walk all over the source material?