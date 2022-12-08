Taylor Sheridan Told Timothy Dalton To Trust Him On Yellowstone Spin-Off 1923

The term "meteoric rise" is one that showbiz folk like to throw around. But few rises have arguably ever proven as meteoric as that of Taylor Sheridan. It was, after all, only 2015 when "Sicario," Sheridan's big debut as a screenwriter, had its premiere. Since then, he's become an Oscar-nominated screenwriter, a lauded director, and one of the most fiercely in-demand creators in all of Hollywood — one whose name now attracts top talent from the film and television realms.

To date, Sheridan is, of course, best known for creating the smash hit Western series "Yellowstone" for Paramount Network. He's since become one of Paramount Studios' go-to creators for streaming and cable TV projects, seemingly developing a new show with A-list talent attached on a weekly basis. And yes, that includes a slate of "Yellowstone" spin-off series for Paramount+. Next up for the "Yellowstone" universe is "1923," which is set to make its debut on December 18, 2022.

It'll do so with superstars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren fronting the action. If you've seen the trailer for "1923," you know that duo will indeed be joined by former James Bond actor Timothy Dalton. And to get Dalton on board for "1923," Sheridan said he had to ask the star to do something he wasn't entirely comfortable with, which was to trust him.