James Patterson Has Some Advice For George RR Martin After Troubling Winds Of Winter Update

Hang onto your dragon eggs, "Game of Thrones" fans! Author George R.R. Martin has just dropped an update on his next "Song of Ice and Fire" installment, the highly (understatement) anticipated, "The Winds of Winter," and with it, came some advice from another well-know author. Martin appeared on an episode of the Comedy Central series, "Tooning Out the News," where he spoke about his work in progress... which is now eleven years overdue. The humorous back-and-forth between the animated host and the brilliant writer — who penned the novels which were, of course, adapted into the HBO series "Game of Thrones" and "House of the Dragon" — led not only to the update, but also interesting bits of advice from author James Patterson.

For those who don't know, "Tooning Out the News" is a Stephen Colbert-produced series that combines live-action with animation to comedically present current events, real-life news, and sometimes pop-culture commentaries. In this episode, the host character, Dr. Ike Blum (Ikechukwu Ufomadu), dives right into what fans are wondering about, which is the status of Martin's next book in the widely popular novel-series. While humorously referring to Martin as someone who is a "struggling writer...who is having trouble meeting deadlines" the animated host called another famous writer, Patterson, to give Martin some much needed advice.