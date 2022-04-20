George R. R. Martin Teases Upcoming 'Winds,' But Not The Ones You're Waiting For

George R. R. Martin fans have been waiting a long time for "The Winds of Winter," the highly anticipated sixth installment of the "Song of Ice and Fire" book series that inspired "Game of Thrones." The series' fifth installment, "A Dance with Dragons," was published way back in 2011, the same year that Season 1 of "Game of Thrones" aired on HBO. Ever since then, fans of Martin's work have been waiting in eager anticipation to see how "The Winds of Winter" will pick up where its predecessor left off and continue the story that Martin first began in 1996.

Unfortunately, it's still unclear when "The Winds of Winter" will actually be released. While Martin has provided occasional updates on the book's status over the years, his fans have grown used to waiting for it, while others have begun to question whether or not Martin will ever finish the novel.

Now, in a new post on his official website, Martin has provided an announcement about a project that definitely has the word "winds" in its title, but isn't the one that will first come to the minds of the author's fans. Instead, it's about a new TV show that, despite being a literary adaptation, is not based on any of Martin's own books.