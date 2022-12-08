James Gunn Knows Some People Are Going To Hate His DC Studios Vision

James Gunn continued to tweet after partially denying the reports about "Wonder Woman 3," going on to tweet a longer thread about his and Peter Safran's vision for the DCU going forward. He was very clear that not everyone is going to like what's to come. "We know we are not going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY & in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives," Gunn tweeted.

Fans had different interpretations of Gunn's tweet, such as @brockbuster_ who tweeted "This is James Gunn telling us that the Zack Snyder era is over. The cult bros are going to have a meltdown." Another user, @joits, took this as a rebuke to Snyder fans as well. Meanwhile, @_MatthewDHunt_ had one of the more sensible takes on Twitter, saying "Seeing Gunn rise throughout the years I highly doubt he would do anything knowingly to diminish DC and its stable of incredible characters, in fact I believe he will revitalize the franchise and do justice to the stories and characters."

For now, the Twitter-sphere seems to be abuzz with drama that's mostly born out of idle speculation. Until Gunn and Safran officially announce the direction that the DCU is going to take going forward, all the opinions about it are just a lot of noise.