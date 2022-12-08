Forget Avatar: The Way Of Water. What Really Matters Is Avatar 3

And then there's the inevitable money side of things. James Cameron is fully prepared to wrap Pandora up after "Avatar 3" if the movies don't turn in a pretty profit. This financial aspect further increases the third "Avatar" movie's importance in the grand scheme of things. In a worst case scenario, "Avatar 3" will not only be responsible for its own box office — it's also Pandora's last line of defense if "Way of the Water's" numbers disappoint.

And boy, does "Avatar 3" have a lot to make up for if "The Way of Water" belly-flops. Per Variety, "The Way of Water's" breakeven point is somewhere in the vicinity of $2 billion. For comparison, 2022's other major long-gestating sequel, the highly successful "Top Gun: Maverick," has "only" made $1.48 billion so far (per Box Office Mojo). Should "The Way of Water" peak at such numbers, and assuming that "Avatar 3" also comes with a $2 billion profit margin, the movie would need to make over $2.5 billion to break even and cover "The Way of Water's" slack. To achieve this, "Avatar 3" would have to become the third highest-grossing movie in history.

This hypothetical scenario might seem like a big ask, but it's not unattainable — at least, if your name is James Cameron. The movie "Avatar 3" would need to surpass for that number three spot is none other than "Titanic," currently at €2.2 billion (via Box Office Mojo). Oh, and topping the list is the original "Avatar," which has raked in a cool $2.92 billion over the years (via Box Office Mojo), with the September 2022 rerelease alone boasting a $30-million premiere weekend (via Variety).

So, if anyone can make these absurd numbers work, it's Cameron. Still, chances are even he'll be sweating for quite a while, seeing as "Avatar" has been the embodiment of "slow and steady," making a relatively meager $77 million during its opening weekend and building from there. As such, even if they're successful, "The Way of Water" and "Avatar 3" may need a long time to make their billions. Will the studio grow tired of this high-stakes gambling with achingly slow returns, or will "Avatar 3" need to make an immediate, colossal box office impact to reassure everyone involved? There's yet another reason to keep an eye on what might turn out to be the most important movie of Cameron's career.