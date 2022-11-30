Avatar 3 Is A Virtual Lock Regardless Of Way Of Water's Box Office

Though James Cameron allowed 13 years to pass between "Avatar" and "Avatar: The Way of Water," he won't let the same thing happen to "Avatar 3." In fact, the "Aliens" and "Titanic" director has already filmed "Avatar 3" and even part of "Avatar 4." There's also a script waiting in the wings for "Avatar 5."

"It's all written out, stem to stern, four scripts, and fully designed," Cameron told The Hollywood Reporter. "We know exactly where we're going, if we get the opportunity to do it. And that opportunity will simply be market-driven, if people want it, if they like this movie enough."

If all goes according to plan, "Avatar 3" will come out in 2024, followed by part 4 in 2026 and part 5 in 2028. Disney, of course, will wait to see if "The Way of Water" takes off at the box office before greenlighting any more sequels; nevertheless, Cameron is confident that "Avatar 3" will happen.

"We'll probably finish movie three regardless because it's all shot," he said. "We'd have to really crater for it not to seem like it was worth the additional investment. We'd have to leave a smoking hole in the ground."

In classic Cameron fashion, he also found time to throw subtle shade at the "Lord of the Rings" films for not being as original as "Avatar." "They had the books," he said. "I had to write the book first, which isn't a book, it's a script."