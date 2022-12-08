Avatar: The Way Of Water's Cast Praises James Cameron's Approach To Female Characters

Kate Winslet isn't new to working with James Cameron, as she starred opposite Leonardo DiCaprio in Cameron's iconic historical epic, "Titanic." According to the actress, she nearly died while filming a scene where her coat became tangled on bars underwater, and she almost drowned. That experience makes it somewhat ironic that she returned to work with him again, and even did so underwater. Winslet fully committed to her "Avatar" role, though, even breaking a record for holding her breath for over seven minutes, surpassing a milestone previously set by Tom Cruise.

One of the reasons Winslet was so eager to throw herself into her role was her respect for Cameron as a director, she told The Hollywood Reporter. "His capacity to create incredible female roles is just amazing," Winslet told the outlet at the press junket in London for "Avatar: The Way of Water." "These leaders, these women, they have power, they have physical strength, they have emotional gravitas. It's very exciting to be invited in to play a character who is so in line with how I see the world and how I hope to be as a parent and as a woman."

The Academy Award-winning actress surprised Cameron when she returned to work with him again (per the Independent). The director confessed, via HuffPost, "I think Kate came out of 'Titanic' a bit traumatized by the scale of the production and her responsibility within it." But Winslet apparently got past the trauma and was ready to work with him again. And she wasn't the only actress to return to work with the director with nice things to say about him.