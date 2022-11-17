Yellowstone Fans Can Expect Some Clarity On Kayce's Continuous Mental Battle In Season 5 – Exclusive

When Season 5 of "Yellowstone" begins, Kayce is all-consumed by the death of his newborn son, who was injured in the womb when his wife, Monica, and his teenage son collided with a moose on the way to the hospital. While he'll surely be dealing with that trauma for most of the season, it's also a given that the ongoing tug-of-war between his two families will continue.

"We've been wondering which direction Kayce is going to choose from the very first episode of the very first season," says Grimes. "That's the beginning of his arc, and it hasn't stopped: What's more important, the Dutton family legacy or the family that he has now? They're constantly pulling him in two different directions, and we get a little more clarity on maybe which way that's going to go in Season 5, which is really exciting for me because, like everyone else, I'm wondering where he's going to go as well."

As for "the end of us" line Kayce utters when Monica asks what he saw during his Season 4 vision quest that has sent fans into a theorizing tizzy about the meaning, Grimes can't offer any information.

"I asked [creator] Taylor Sheridan about that," he says. "He would have to give too much away to tell me what that meant but gave me enough to be able to say the line with some conviction. So as far as that goes, I can't tell you."

Season 5 of "Yellowstone" airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.