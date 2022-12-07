M3GAN's Back To Haunt Your Dreams In The Film's Second Horrifying Trailer

When distributor Universal Pictures premiered its first trailer for robot doll horror movie "M3GAN," viewers online were almost immediately intrigued. That first "M3GAN" trailer drew viewers in for a variety of reasons — some, for example, praised the track record of Blumhouse Productions, arguing that there's a distinct possibility its titular M3GAN robot (portrayed by Amie Donald and voiced by Jenna Davis) will find a place in the pantheon of great horror villains.

The moment that generated the most discussion from this trailer, however, is a brief shot near its end in which M3GAN dances through a hallway. M3GAN's dance effectively went viral on Twitter, where some users set the scene to new music, while others compared her favorably to cinematic monsters from films in years past.

Perhaps bolstered by the response to this first trailer, Universal has its sights set on a "M3GAN" sequel, even with its release still a ways away. For the time being, Universal premiered a second trailer on December 7, giving fans of M3GAN's hallway dance their first new look at the murderous doll since the previous trailer first made the rounds online.