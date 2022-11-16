Universal Is Already Interested In A M3GAN Sequel

The creepy living doll subgenre of horror has been around for ages. From the spear-wielding Zuni doll in "Trilogy of Terror" to the iconic Chucky of "Child's Play," any horror fan ought to be well aware of the trope. Furthermore, the success and popularity of the "Annabelle" films have gone on to show that there's still enough interest to keep fans coming back for the premise as well.

That's why it's no surprise that Blumhouse's "M3GAN" has built up the kind of word of mouth and social media buzz that it has. Though the tropes of this kind of story can feel a bit staid and worn down, the fun atmosphere and campy tone of the trailer made the film an immediate talking point for fans of the genre looking for something new.

The movie follows Gemma (Allison Williams), an aunt who brings home a cybernetic AI child to be a companion for her grieving niece. Naturally, things start to get a little bit unsettling with the doll. Amazingly, it looks like there might already be good news for folks who are excited about "M3GAN," too, as a sequel is already being considered.