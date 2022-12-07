Jane Tranter Discusses How His Dark Materials Superfan James McAvoy Shaped His Character, Lord Asriel - Exclusive

On what it was like working with actors like Lin-Manuel Miranda and James McAvoy and if either of their acting choices inspired new storylines or characteristics that she didn't expect, Tranter said, "James McAvoy was an exceptional actor to work with on these adaptations because he's such a huge fan of the books and knows the books at least as well as we do. He had been living with the character of Lord Asriel for many years. He admires him and despises him all at the same time — Asriel is divisive like that."

It can be an asset or a hindrance when an actor comes in knowing the ins and outs of a book adaptation, but in McAvoy's case, it was definitely a plus. "[McAvoy] came with a really clear idea of what he wanted to do with Asriel, and that was both very exhilarating and very exciting to see James put that performance together," Tranter added. "At the same time, [it] meant that we had to pick up our pace around him because literally, his arrival was like [a] hot knife through butter. We were [like], 'Okay, but what are we going to do? How are we going to ...?' That was one pace to work at."