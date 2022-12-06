Brendan Fraser Sets The Record Straight On How To Pronounce His Last Name

How embarrassing is it to realize, after way too much time has passed, that you have been pronouncing/repeating something totally wrong? For example, one can crumble to the floor, wrapped up in a ball of cringe, the moment they learn they've been singing their favorite song with lyrics that actually only exist in their own head. Another tough one to take is realizing that you've been pronouncing someone's name wrong for years. This may be the case for some fans when it comes to Brendan Fraser, as they may have been mispronouncing his last name for a while now.

It's not like fans haven't had ample time to get Fraser's name pronounced correctly. He's been in the Hollywood spotlight since his career took off over three decades ago when he starred in the 1992 comedy film "Encino Man." Following that, movies like "School Ties," "Airheads," and "George of the Jungle" helped propel him toward being one of the industry's top leading men. Of course, his career hit an even great height when he signed on to star in "The Mummy" franchise. After an extra-extended break due to wanting more family time and dealing with medical issues, Fraser is now back in the spotlight, thanks to his new film "The Whale." Therefore, this seems like the perfect time to set the record straight on how actually to pronounce Brendan Fraser's last name.