Brendan Fraser Thought School Ties Would Be His First And Last Feature Film

Plenty of people would agree that saying Brendan Fraser has had a unique career in Hollywood is probably a huge understatement. It's not too often that a highly sought-after leading actor is able to step away from the spotlight for the majority of fifteen years, then jump right back into the industry's open arms. Fraser kicked off his feature film career three decades ago, which continued steadily with favorites such as "Bedazzled," "With Honors," and of course, "The Mummy" franchise. Variety reports that despite his success on the big screen, Fraser took his extra-extended break due to both medical issues and his need for more family time following his divorce from Afton Smith.

But, that's all in the past now as Fraser has resurrected his career, largely thanks to his recent incredible performance in "The Whale," where he plays a 600-pound gay man, hoping to jumpstart a relationship with his estranged daughter. This fascinating portrayal is the first one Fraser has taken on in twelve years, and in no way is comparable to the role that started it all, back in 1992. Then, he snagged his first leading role as David Green in "School Ties." And although this Hollywood score would have usually been a solid ego boost for any 22-year-old actor, Fraser explains that it pushed him to stay humble.