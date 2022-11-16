Brendan Fraser Hopes The Whale Earns Him An Oscar Nod

In "The Whale," Brendan Fraser plays Charlie, a 600-pound writing instructor at the end of his life. Fraser brings vulnerability and sincerity to the self-loathing character, and, according to Variety, his performance has made him the front-runner for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.

Fraser fully plans on campaigning for the film come awards season, in part owing to the heartwarming response it has elicited among his fans. "I owe it to myself. I owe it to the filmmakers," Fraser told GQ. "I know I owe it to those fans who paid to come and see me and stand in line in the sun and, you know, all of that. I owe it to my kids. This is my shot."

When asked if he would attend the Golden Globe Awards, however, Fraser was less willing to accept the potential accolades. "I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association," he explained. "No, I will not participate." In 2018, Fraser alleged that Philip Berk — the then-president of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association — had groped and assaulted the actor in 2003, leading to his step back from the industry. Berk didn't receive any disciplinary action from the HFPA, and the organization never made a legitimate apology to Fraser. Should "The Whale" earn Fraser some much-deserved attention next year, he'll have one less stop to make on his victory lap.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).