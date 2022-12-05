Lopez Vs. Lopez Goes Big At NBC With Full Season Order

Originally a stand-up comic, George Lopez is also a veteran of network sitcom television. "The George Lopez Show" wasn't a huge success in the ratings, but it still aired for six seasons on ABC and did well in syndication (via DirecTV). The actor criticized the network at the time for choosing to put its marketing behind the notorious "Cavemen" instead (via Los Angeles Times).

However, the iconic comedian now has a new NBC sitcom, "Lopez vs. Lopez," which he co-created and stars in with his daughter, Mayan Lopez. Both actors play versions of themselves who are trying to reconnect after years of issues. However, their generational and personal differences naturally come into conflict, giving the show its title.

According to Variety, the show has only aired four episodes to date but has done well with viewers. Maybe that's why fans of "Lopez vs. Lopez" are getting such good news from the network.