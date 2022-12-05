His Dark Materials Producer Dan McCulloch Teases The Return Of Season 1 Fan Favorites - Exclusive

Hollywood has seen more than its fair share of last-minute TV show cancelations that leave fans with more questions than answers about the fate of their favorite characters. So as sad as it is when your favorite show ends, it's nothing short of a gift to get an ending that's planned in advance. That way, everyone gets significantly more closure both off and on the screen, and everyone can say goodbye. The beauty of planned endings extends to the possibility of getting fan favorites back on the screen for one last run before a series ends — which is certainly the case for "His Dark Materials" Season 3.

According to "His Dark Materials" producer Dan McCulloch, the powers that be had no difficulties getting former cast members to sign onto the show's 3rd and final season. Okay, everyone can let out a collective sigh of relief.

"His Dark Materials" invited Looper to the press room at New York Comic Con, where we spoke to Dan McCulloch in an exclusive interview, and he teased the show's returning fan favorites.