Moviegoers Show Will Smith's Emancipation The Back Of Their Hands

Will Smith's "Emancipation" is off to a rocky debut at the box office. After his controversial start to 2022, many were left wondering what the "Fresh Prince" actor's career would look like for the next few years. All eyes turned to the actor's historical action drama "Emancipation," which Apple TV+ paid some $120 million to produce (via Deadline). Meant to serve as an Oscar-contender, the Antoine Fuqua-directed film was left in a precarious position following Smith's ban from the Academy Awards for the next decade.

Reports emerged in the summer that Apple TV+ would push the slave drama back, with Fuqua even telling The Los Angeles Times that he worried the film would "never be seen." "I was worried, of course, as a filmmaker, because so many people worked on this film and gave their heart and soul," the "Training Day" director said. "And I feel like the subject matter is bigger than that [Oscar] event." The brass at Apple TV+ ultimately decided to push on, giving the flick an early December release.

Prior to the film's theatrical release, Smith acknowledged some audience members wouldn't want to see "Emancipation" following his Oscar controversy. Though the outrage behind Smith's actions have largely fizzled, outlets like The Wall Street Journal have pointed out that the "Emancipation" press tour functioned more like an "apology tour." Did Smith's apology work? According to box office receipts, it looks like audience members may not be ready to show up Smith's latest.