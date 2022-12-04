Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Continues Rocking The Box Office In Fourth Week

It's no surprise that "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is a box office smash, even setting a new record for the month of its release, and it's continuing to have legs even in its fourth week of release. The Marvel superhero blockbuster pulled in $17.59 million in its fourth weekend, an impressive figure given not only the fact that the movie has been out for about a month but that the week was a "sleepy" one for moviegoing in general, per Deadline.

The only real competition "Wakanda Forever" had this weekend was the Christmas action-comedy "Violent Night," starring David Harbour as a version of Santa Claus who uses his supernatural powers to dish out punishment to bad guys (so, a vigilante superhero, basically). It also overperformed its box office projections with a weekend gross of $13.3 million, despite its potentially limiting R-rating.

"Wakanda Forever" is now the number-one movie in the country for four weeks straight, and is getting close to crossing the $400 million mark in total domestic grosses.