The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 6 Recap: Don't Cross A Woman And Her Artichoke

It is dejá vù all over again as Ethan and Harper (Aubrey Plaza) continue to have the same fight. Driven by insecurity in her marriage, Harper refuses to believe that Ethan remained faithful to her after a particularly flagrant night of debauchery. Fatigued by Harper's constant mistrust, Ethan begs Cam (Theo James) to convince his wife that no infidelity occurred. But as soon as Cam stays true to his word, Ethan falls apart.

Harper is suddenly upbeat after her conversation with Cam and Ethan is thrown for a tailspin. Similar to how their fights become cyclical, so do their feelings towards each other. Harper used to be the one that was uptight and jealous, but suddenly that has been bestowed to Ethan. Instead of feeling relief that Harper has moved past her suspicions, he is driven to the brink. He thinks that Harper has cheated on him with Cam but despite her assurances, he remains unconvinced. Now, Ethan and the audience knows what it was like for Harper these past episodes. Because viewers are not privy to Cam and Harper's conversation, we don't know if they cheated or not. Being thrown into a purgatory of not seeing what happened between Harper and Cam coupled with overwhelming insecurity has turned Ethan into Harper. But while we know that Ethan did not step outside the bounds of his marriage, we are in the dark about the exact nature of Harper and Cam's relationship.