The White Lotus' Mike White Weighs In On That Intimate Quentin And Jack Moment

HBO's latest hit, "The White Lotus," is deep into its second season, and things are getting crazier than anything that happened in Season 1. Season 2 looks to recapture the spark from the show's inaugural season, which earned the network an outstanding 20 Emmy nominations. With well-known actors like Aubrey Plaza, F. Murray Abraham, Theo James, and Michael Imperioli joining Jennifer Coolidge, Season 2 hit the ground running. The storyline revolving around the latter's character, Tanya, had some shocking revelations in the show's latest episode.

Season 2, Episode 5, "That's Amore," took Tanya and Portia's (Haley Lu Richardson) story to a confusing place that no fan expected. The wealthy but unstable woman and her assistant take a few days away from The White Lotus resort, traveling to Palermo with Quentin (Tom Hollander) and Jack (Leo Woodall). The group stays at Quentin's palazzo and explores all the Sicilian capital has to offer. Tanya and Quentin attend the opera while Portia and Jack experience the city. Things get crazy when the pairs turn in for the night at the estate. In the middle of the night, Tanya, unable to sleep, investigates a strange noise, only to walk in on an intimate moment between Quentin and Jack. "The White Lotus" introduced the two characters as an uncle and nephew duo, so the reveal of them having sex raises many questions for fans.

Series creator Mike White spoke on the reveal, something that's become a trend over the two-season run of "The White Lotus."