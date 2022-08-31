Danielle Fishel Got To Use These Historic Sitcom Props On Boy Meets World

"Boy Meets World" is one of the most beloved TV shows of the 1990s, and it's not hard to see why. The series, which ran for seven seasons and produced nearly 160 episodes, tackled a number of difficult topics throughout its run with enough honesty and empathy to forever earn it a place in the hearts of its viewers. To its credit, "Boy Meets World" also featured more than its fair share of memorable characters, from the wise and kindhearted Mr. Feeny (William Daniels) to the absurd but lovable Eric Matthews ((Will Friedle).

However, while the show's storylines and characters were uniformly well-written, it succeeded largely due to the performances given by the "Boy Meets World" cast. Indeed, all of the series' actors turned in memorable work as their characters, including Danielle Fishel, who played Topanga Lawrence, one of the show's principal characters and Cory Matthews' (Ben Savage) primary love interest.

Over the course of its seven seasons, "Boy Meets World" allowed Fishel to frequently stretch both her dramatic and comedic acting muscles. In case that wasn't enough, the series also apparently let Fishel don a pair of truly iconic sitcom props.