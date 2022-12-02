Adam Sandler Details Jack Nicholson's Unforgettable Reaction To Punch-Drunk Love

Adam Sandler stopped by the "Happy, Sad, Confused" podcast and told a story of how Jack Nicholson helped get "Punch-Drunk Love" a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival. Sandler said he had already had a friendship with Nicholson when he ran into him at Cannes. Sandler was there representing "Punch-Drunk Love," and Nicholson was there with "About Schmidt." When they bumped into each other, Sandler told Nicholson about the movie and that it was playing there.

Sandler recalled the interaction he had with Nicholson after telling him about it, "And he goes, 'I know Sandman, I'm coming. I'm gonna come see it.' He called me Sandman all the time." Sure enough, Sandler spotted Nicholson about 10 seats away from him in the giant theater where "Punch-Drunk" was screening.

Sandler remembered that at the end of the movie, Nicholson stood up and began applauding the film. He said, "Then the rest of the crowd's like, 'Yeah! Nicholson likes it,' so they gave a big standing o[vation]. I'll never forget that." He continued talking about when Nicholson came by his room the following morning with an offering, "I was tired ... my body wasn't on French time yet, and his body can adapt to anything. And he knocked on my door ... I was like, 'Oh? Yeah?' He goes, 'Croissants?'"

Not only did Jack Nicholson help usher in a standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival, which is no small feat, but he even provided Adam Sandler with some congratulatory breakfast the following morning. Sounds like it was a case of having good friends in high places for Sandler. "Punch-Drunk Love" would end up being one of Sandler's best-reviewed movies to date. Nicholson knew Sandler was onto something with this film.