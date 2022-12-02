Law & Order: SVU Showrunner Teases Rollisi's Relationship Status As Kelli Giddish Bids Farewell

Ever since "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" fans learned Kelli Giddish's final episode would be December 8, there's been an anxious countdown as to how her character, Amanda Rollins, will leave the show. "NOT READY TO SAY GOODBYE TO ROLLINS! Like I'm so so so sad she is leaving. I hate dick wolf," wrote u/Top-Cookie1041 on the "SVU" subreddit. Some viewers have been blaming the show's creator and executive producer, Dick Wolf, for her leaving. David Matthews, a former story editor for the show, spoke up on Giddish's departure with a tweet that seemingly confirmed the suspicions.

But while viewers are upset that Giddish is leaving the show, they're also split when it comes to showrunner and executive producer Julie Martin tweeting "#Rollisi will have a happy ending. Stay tuned." Fans have noticed the lack of screen time Peter Scanavino's Dominick Carisi has been getting, and continuing an off-screen romance with Rollins doesn't sound like it'll increase his presence. "Carisi is already a non-entity on the show these days, and if they move to him having an offscreen romance with a perpetually absent Rollins, it'll just intensify his lack of anything resembling a storyline," wrote u/AurynOuro on the subreddit.

With Giddish's exit now looming right around the corner, "Law & Order: SVU's" showrunners have weighed in on the relationship status of the couple.