When Is Law & Order: SVU Vet Kelli Giddish's Final Episode?

The "Law & Order" franchise has been a small screen juggernaut for decades, with the majority of its titles reaching fan-favorite status with relative ease. However, in recent years, it's as if the television universe has seen a resurgence into a golden age. Not only is "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" still going strong, but the program that started it all, "Law & Order," has made a triumphant return to the airwaves. Not to mention, the relatively recent addition, "Law & Order: Organized Crime," continues to keep fans tuning in week after week.

While the "Law & Order" saga is in a prosperous place, that's not to say that all is well in the universe of Dick Wolf's creation. A major player who's become a beloved part of "Law & Order: SVU" is about the leave the acclaimed series behind: Kelli Giddish. She made her first appearance in the role of Detective Amanda Rollins in the Season 13 premiere, titled "Scorched Earth," and it came to light in late August of 2022 that Giddish and Rollins would leave "Law & Order: SVU" during Season 24 (via Deadline).

Now months after the news of Kelli Giddish's "Law & Order: SVU" departure came to light, we finally know in which episode she'll make her final appearance as the occasional mistake-maker Amanda Rollins.