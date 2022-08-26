Former Law & Order: SVU Writer Holds Nothing Back In Tweet Following Kelli Giddish's Exit

David Matthews was a story editor for 23 episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," having worked on the show from 2011 to 2012, according to IMDb. He did the teleplay for Season 13, Episode 15, "Hunting Ground," and Season 13, Episode 19, "Street Revenge," which he also did the story for. Additionally, he wrote another two episodes in the 13th season — Episode 1, "Scorched Earth," and Episode 9, "Lost Traveller."

"Can't help but read all the speculation about a character I'm proud to have not only named, but intro'd on the series, and lemme just say whatever horrible things you hear about D Wolf are likely understatements," Matthews tweeted. By the looks of things, it appears that Matthews is pinning at least some of the blame on "Law & Order: SVU" creator and executive producer Dick Wolf, though he has yet to elaborate further on the matter.

With so much unclear about Giddish's exit, fans were at least a little bit assured when writer and executive producer Julie Martin promised, "Rollins will be happy. We will take care of her." She continued to tell those worried to stay tuned for the character's happy ending with her current boyfriend Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino, who is currently set to remain on the show.