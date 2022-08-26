Former Law & Order: SVU Writer Holds Nothing Back In Tweet Following Kelli Giddish's Exit
Fans are completely devastated to be losing Kelli Giddish's incredible "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit" character, detective Amanda Rollins, in Season 24. The actress has portrayed Rollins for the last 12 years and shared a beautiful tribute about her time on the show via Instagram. She wrote in part, "Playing Rollins has been one of the greatest joys and privileges of my life. I've been so fortunate to be a part of the 'Law & Order' family for the last 12 years. There is simply no other character on TV like Rollins. She's grown and changed, and I have as well."
Since the news was announced, many have taken the time to express and share how wonderful Giddish is to work with, specifically showrunner David Graziano as well as multiple other writers and producers. However, one former writer for the series truly posted his unfiltered thoughts on Giddish's shocking exit from "Law & Order: SVU," and it says a lot.
David Matthews speaks up on Kelli Giddish's departure from SVU
David Matthews was a story editor for 23 episodes of "Law & Order: Special Victims Unit," having worked on the show from 2011 to 2012, according to IMDb. He did the teleplay for Season 13, Episode 15, "Hunting Ground," and Season 13, Episode 19, "Street Revenge," which he also did the story for. Additionally, he wrote another two episodes in the 13th season — Episode 1, "Scorched Earth," and Episode 9, "Lost Traveller."
"Can't help but read all the speculation about a character I'm proud to have not only named, but intro'd on the series, and lemme just say whatever horrible things you hear about D Wolf are likely understatements," Matthews tweeted. By the looks of things, it appears that Matthews is pinning at least some of the blame on "Law & Order: SVU" creator and executive producer Dick Wolf, though he has yet to elaborate further on the matter.
With so much unclear about Giddish's exit, fans were at least a little bit assured when writer and executive producer Julie Martin promised, "Rollins will be happy. We will take care of her." She continued to tell those worried to stay tuned for the character's happy ending with her current boyfriend Dominick "Sonny" Carisi, played by Peter Scanavino, who is currently set to remain on the show.