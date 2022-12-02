The Midnight Club Won't Get A Season 2 On Netflix

When it premiered, "The Midnight Club" seemed to mark the continuing streak of successful horror-themed content on Netflix from the creative mind of director-writer Mike Flanagan. Based on the young adult series by author Christopher Pike, "The Midnight Club" centers on a group of eight teenagers at a hospice who meet in a library to share terrifying tales with each other during spooky times of the night. On the surface, the premise gives off a similar vibe as "Are You Afraid of the Dark?" However, "The Midnight Club" also mixes in some mystery as the teenagers start to unravel their building's strange past.

The premiere of "The Midnight Club" opened with a frightful bang, making history by showing the most jump scares in a single episode. And many fans who stuck it out for the remaining nine episodes probably left wanting more thanks to the show's ending. The Netflix series concluded its share of plot points, but there were still many questions left, with the hope that another season could possibly answer them. Unfortunately, that's not going to be the case since Netflix has decided to cancel "The Midnight Club." However, fans may still get some of their lingering questions about Season 1 answered in the future.