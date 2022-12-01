Netflix Just Lost One Of Its Most Important Creative Forces To Amazon

According to a new report from Deadline, Mike Flanagan and producer Trevor Macy, who both co-run Intrepid Pictures, have signed a massive multiyear and exclusive deal with Amazon Studios. This comes on the heels of their partnership with Netflix coming to a close. This deal will have the duo, under their Intrepid Pictures company, producing content that will be exclusive to Amazon, presumably under its Prime Video offerings. As of now, it's unclear how long this deal is set to last or what their first project will be for Amazon.

Flanagan and Macy offered some comments on the new deal. "Amazon is a studio that we have long admired," they said. "Their commitment to engaging in groundbreaking series and content aligns with the ethos of what we have built at Intrepid. We are looking forward to working with the entire Amazon team as we bring our brand of genre productions to the service and audiences around the globe."

This is obviously a big get for Amazon as well as a big loss for Netflix, who have relied on Flanagan and Macy for some of their most well-received horror offerings. Every single one of Flanagan's Netflix projects has received a fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes, with the lowest being an 86% for "Midnight Mass." Still, at least fans have "The Fall of the House of Usher" to look forward to on their now-former streaming home, though its exact premiere date is still unclear.