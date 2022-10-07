The Terrifying Way The Midnight Club Has Already Made History

Per Variety, "The Midnight Club" has just set the record for most jump scares in a single episode of television. Apparently, the premiere episode had 21 jump scares, which is a surprisingly high number. By itself, this would be big news for any director, but it's incredibly surprising for a writer/director like Mike Flanagan, a filmmaker who actively despises jump scares. Which is something he readily acknowledges in the news, which was announced at the New York Comic Con event.

"This is particularly important to me because I hate jump scares and I think they are the worst," Flanagan said. "My whole career, people have been like, 'Put more jump scares in, and do them faster.' And I hate them, because I feel like it's very easy to walk up behind somebody and smash things."

Apparently, this is something that Flanagan expresses in the show as well through one of the characters, Spence (Chris Sumpter), as noted by Flanagan's producer Trevor Macy. The character makes a habit of calling jump scares incredibly lazy, which is a fun bit of meta-inclusion. The fact that this record was broken by Flanagan will likely surprise his fanbase, but it seems like if anyone can pull it off in an effective way, it's likely him. But viewers can see for themselves now that all 10 episodes are available on Netflix.