Vince Vaughn Fans The Flames Of A Possible Dodgeball 2

Vince Vaughn recently fanned the flames of a possible "Dodgeball" sequel. He told The Hollywood Reporter, "I had an idea that was fun and the studio likes it, so we'll see where it goes," raising the eyebrows of fans of the 2005 classic comedy. Original film co-star Justin Long previously commented on Vaughn's idea for a new film.

Vaughn said that he and the rest of the cast wanted to hold out for a really great idea that would justify doing a sequel. He said that he and co-star Ben Stiller absolutely wouldn't do a sequel if it were just a cash-in, but if they can bring something fun and funny to a new film, they'd both be in for sure on making it. He also basically said that the continuation just has to feel right for all involved.

The actor brought up "A Christmas Story Christmas," the HBO Max belated sequel to "A Christmas Story" that he helped produce in comparison to what he'd be looking for to make a "Dodgeball 2." He said, "You would just want to make sure going into 'Dodgeball' that it feels like a nice continuation and a story that could stand on its own."

Vaughn talked about his career and said that he feels very fortunate to have been a part of so many beloved comedies that people have been asking for sequels to. "I never jumped into the sequels for that reason. Because I always felt like if you're just doing it because you think it's a way to get an audience, the problem is you're not going to feel good on the other side of it," he said.