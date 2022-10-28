Vince Vaughn Is Plotting A Dodgeball Sequel According To Justin Long

Justin Long revealed that Vince Vaughn has a great pitch for "Dodgeball 2" and now it's just a matter of getting Ben Stiller to sign off on it. When speaking with Comic Book about the release of his latest film, "Barbarian," Long mentioned that he just worked on a Christmas movie with Vince Vaughn and he pitched him a sequel to "Dodgeball" while they were working together; this topic was covered when he had Stiller on his "Life is Short" podcast and mentioned the potential project. "I felt like I should facilitate the pitch," Long commented.

Long said that he hopes the movie ends up getting made and that he would love to be a part of it. "Of course, I would love to do it and I hope that it ends up happening, but I think Ben is a little, what he told me on that podcast was that he's a little trepidatious about doing a sequel to something so beloved, something that people enjoy so much," he revealed. Long went on to say that he's hopeful Stiller will come around to making a new "Dodgeball" sequel despite his concerns about trying to recreate the magic of the original film. "Vince is a very convincing person, so I'm just hoping Vince can convince him with his idea," the actor added. "It's a funny idea, I don't wanna say what it is."