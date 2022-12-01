Timothée Chalamet Teases Dune Fans With A Set Photo From The Sequel
"Dune: Part Two" is undoubtedly one of 2023's most anticipated films. Directed by Denis Villeneuve, the sequel to "Dune" is set to be released on November 3, 2023. The film was only greenlit after "Dune" turned in respectable box office numbers during the COVID-19 pandemic, earning $40 million in its opening weekend at the U.S. domestic box office (via Variety). It was critically acclaimed (via Rotten Tomatoes) and went on to earn several Oscar nominations and six wins (via IMDb).
The science-fiction epic chronicles the war for the planet Arrakis between House Atreides and House Harkonnen. Primarily following protagonist Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet), the first film saw him arrive on Arrakis with his mother, Lady Jessica (Rebecca Ferguson), and his father, Duke Leto Atreides (Oscar Isaac). Soon after, House Harkonnen, backed by the Emperor, comes to reclaim the planet. The sequel will pick up after the war has already begun, with Paul joining the Arrakis natives, the Fremen, to bring peace back to the planet.
Filming on the sequel, which will also see returning stars Zendaya, Javier Bardem, and Josh Brolin, is bringing on a new slew of actors in Florence Pugh, Christopher Walken, and Austin Butler. Cast members have steadily been teasing the film on Instagram as production continues, and just recently, Chalamet shared his own photo from the set.
Timothée Chalamet shared a photo of himself on the desert set
On December 1, 2022, "Dune" star Timothée Chalamet shared an Instagram photo of himself on the set of the sequel in what appeared to be an eerie jacket with a skeletal outline on its back. It's unclear if this is part of Paul Atreides' wardrobe or if Chalamet is out of costume. But one thing that's for certain is that the dry, arid land behind him is definitely a "Dune" location. It's similar to a photo that Zendaya also recently shared on Instagram, which depicted her in front of the desert's rolling hills.
Chalamet's photo didn't come with a caption, which is typical of many of his Instagram posts. But for fans of the actor and the film franchise, the location depicted in the photo pretty much speaks for itself.
In recent years, Chalamet's career trajectory has soared. As many in the industry currently note the lack of movie stars these days, Chalamet is one of the few who can potentially lay claim to true stardom. Earlier this year, he filmed "Wonka" and starred in Luca Guadagnino's cannibal romance "Bones and All," which premiered to acclaim at the Venice Film Festival. Talking about fame and the glitz of big premieres, he told Variety, "I enjoy those moments...and have a lot of gratitude for them. And I definitely never want to be expectant about it."