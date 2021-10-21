The Hilarious Way Rebecca Ferguson Attempted Bene Gesserit Voice For Dune

When "Dune" premieres on October 22, 2021, it will finally bring decades of fan anticipation to an end. Based on the early reviews, it looks like Denis Villeneuve's "Dune" will be worth the wait, with SlashFilm calling it a "sensational and spiritual spectacle."

As anyone who's seen David Lynch's ill-fated 1984 adaptation of Frank Herbert's classic sci-fi novel knows, "Dune" is a notoriously hard story to adapt. It's a sprawling and dense tale with dozens of characters, tons of interiority, and alien terminology that requires an appendix section to understand. As a sci-fi movie, it also features fantastical elements, like the iconic sand worms and the Bene Gesserit witches.

If you're new to the "Dune" story, the Bene Gesserit are an all-female pseudo-religious organization that aims to control the galaxy by helping usher in their messiah figure, the all-powerful Kwisatz Haderach. This was originally supposed to be the daughter of the Bene Gesserit priestess Lady Jessica Atreides (Rebecca Ferguson) and Feyd Rautha Harkonnen (Matt Keeslar), but Lady Jessica threw a wrench into those plans when she purposely gave birth to a son, Paul (Timothée Chalamet).

As a Bene Gesserit, one of Lady Jessica's signature abilities is Voice, a way of speaking set at a specific frequency that allows the speaker to control other people's actions and minds. Like many special effects in "Dune," the Voice ended up added in post-production, which meant the actors on set had to come up with their own interpretation of what it sounds like.

In a recent interview, Rebecca Ferguson explained how she thought the Voice should sound — and "Dune" diehards are probably glad it didn't make the final cut.