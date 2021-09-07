The Hilarious Way Zendaya And Timothée Chalamet Bonded On The Dune Set

The often delayed "Dune" reboot is poised to launch on October 22, and while there is still more than a month left before the film arrives in theaters and on HBO Max simultaneously, generally positive first reviews from critics have helped drive anticipation.

"Dune" is directed by Denis Villeneuve, whose previous sci-fi works such as "Arrival" have set the bar pretty high for this latest attempt at adapting the unadaptable. Performing these kinds of storytelling feats has basically become Villeneuve's filmmaking M.O. Let's face it, a literary short story about two people caught in the midst of a peaceful alien invasion and the transcendent power of language doesn't exactly scream "cinematic masterpiece," and yet, Villeneuve managed to make it so. Warner Bros. clearly found the right guy for the "Dune" job.

At the center of the new film are young characters, Paul Atreides and Chani of the Fremen, played by Timothée Chalamet and Zendaya repsectively. The complex roles require the two to display real chemistry on screen, so perhaps it was a foregone conclusion that they'd find a way to bond with each other. It was not a foregone conclusion, however, that Soulja Boy would be involved.

Here is the hilarious way Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet bonded on the set of "Dune."