Young Rock's Bradley Constant Loves How Growing Out His Mustache Transforms Him Into Dwayne Johnson – Exclusive

Playing a teenage version of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson may seem daunting, but "Young Rock" star Bradley Constant is taking it all in stride. "It's exciting; it's surreal," said Constant during an exclusive interview with Looper. "I do forget a lot of times [that I'm playing him] because it becomes normal. But my mom lives in LA, and she just sent me a picture of a billboard for this season, and it's me ... right next to Dwayne. And I'm like, 'Oh, yeah, that's a real thing.'"

Now in its 3rd season, which airs Fridays on NBC, "Young Rock" is loosely based on Johnson's real life, telling tales of his upbringing and early rise to fame as a professional wrestler. As teenage Dwayne, 24-year-old Constant is always trying to impress girls and hustle to make a name a name for himself in his hometown of Bethlehem, Penn. He wears designer clothes he really can't afford and looks like a police "narc" to his high-school classmates because of his above-average size and full-grown mustache.

Of all the things that help Constant transform into teenage Dwayne on "Young Rock," the up-and-coming actor revealed to Looper that he has a soft spot for the mustache he's been forced to grow out for the show.