Young Rock's Bradley Constant And Adrian Groulx On Working With Dwayne Johnson - Exclusive Interview

Bradley, what was your first experience like with Dwayne?

Constant: I went and watched him on set. When I first got there, Randall Park was there, and they were filming together. I'm like, "I can't believe I'm watching these people film." I got to learn so much. Then, in between takes, I get distracted, I'm looking at my phone, and Dwayne pops his head through the doorway and smiles. I lose my mind; I literally drop my phone when he comes in. I went up to him, and I had planned to shake his hand and do the whole thing, but I gave him a big old hug.

I think I hugged him 12 times, over and over again. He was probably like, "Kid, get off me," but I was excited. It was such a build-up because we'd met each other over Zoom and had some texts here and there, but meeting in person was really special. He took the time, the same way he did with Adrian, and complimented me for my role on the show, saying, "You're doing a good job." That means the most because I have always wanted to make sure that I do right by him and his family. We all feel that way because it's real life; it's not just some show. It was very special.

How hands-on has the real Dwayne been in helping you strike the right tone as teenage Dwayne? And what's your favorite part of getting into character?

Constant: He has been appropriately hands-off. Very supportive. He told me to go have fun and [that I was] going to do great. We have such a great team [of] writers. It's always a funny, easy script, and I know my castmates so well now, Stacey and Joseph and everyone. It's very organic and natural. It's easy.

Favorite part of getting into character? Probably growing this mustache, because I usually have it shaved. At first, I hated it because it was like, "I look crazy with this thing on." But now it's like, when I grow this mustache out and I have this chain on, I'm Dwayne.