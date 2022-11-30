James Cameron Has Plans For Avatar 6 And 7 If The Fans Demand Them

Less than a month from the release of "Avatar: The Way of the Water," a bizarre specter hangs in the air. Audiences can all but yawn as superhero films continue to break box office records and rake in unimaginable global grosses. However, for the sequel to one of the biggest movies of all time, an awkward question lingers: does anyone still care about "Avatar?"

Depressing as the thought is for some (especially those desperate for capeless blockbusters to make a comeback), it is a question that is undeniably worth asking. In many ways, "Way of the Water" looms as an impending litmus test for the near future of mainstream cinema, and no one is entirely confident about the answer. James Cameron — the legendary filmmaker and visionary mind behind the world of Pandora — seems at least somewhat hopeful that his franchise has a long future ahead.

Though he's already begun development on two "Avatar" sequels after "Way of the Water," he has plans for as many as five total. According to an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he's even given thought to train someone to take over the franchise when he's unable to direct (he reasonably speculates he'll be in his late eighties by the time "Avatars" 6 and 7 roll around). Per the interview, the only barrier to their creation is fan interest, which "Way of the Water" could very well prove exists in a meaningful way. Other, perhaps more frustrating, considerations may still keep "Avatar" from reaching such longevity.