James Cameron Explains What It Will Take For Avatar: The Way Of Water To Break Even

The December 16, 2022 premiere date of director James Cameron's second "Avatar" movie, titled "Avatar: The Way of Water," is fast approaching. Since "Avatar" is the highest-grossing theatrical release of all time by at least one metric, it's hardly surprising that the lead-up to the "Way of Water" premiere is perhaps more considerable in scale than that of a typical blockbuster.

Most notably, the first "Avatar" movie — which originally premiered in 2009 — returned to theaters in late 2022, providing interested viewers a chance to reexperience the film in a theater environment before its follow-up's wide release. The "Avatar" re-release also surprised audiences with new "Way of Water" footage after its credits sequence, further teeing up viewers for the imminent sequel.

A trailer for "The Way of Water" likewise preceded theatrical screenings of "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever." In fact, some found its placement in this particular case to be to the detriment of the MCU, given that the visuals in "The Way of Water" overshadow those of "Wakanda Forever" in plenty of fans' estimation.

All in all, "The Way of Water" is a gargantuan production. Recently, Cameron discussed the cost of the upcoming "Avatar" sequel, revealing just what it would take for the film to simply make back its budget.