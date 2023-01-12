Walker Independence's Gabriela Quezada Compares Matt Barr's Goofy Personality To A Golden Retriever - Exclusive

On what it's been like working with Barr and if she has any fun stories from set, Quezada said, "Matt has been the best. He was the first person I met when I first auditioned, actually. My last audition round was a chemistry read with him. Clearly, we had chemistry, and it worked. I felt so good and comfortable with him right away that it's been so great."

Barr isn't without his sense of humor, either. Quezada added, "He's hilarious, and I feel like he's a great version of himself in the show. I don't want to give [anything] away because I feel like whatever funny stories I have are more recent from what we've been filming. I don't want to give away too much, but what you see on TV is so much [of] what he is in real life — a goofball and so sweet and hilarious. It's been really fun working with him."

At the mention of Barr being sweet during his exclusive interview with Looper, Quezada agreed, noting, " Yeah, he's a sweetheart. He's like a golden retriever." Now that she mentions it, he absolutely is. Can someone bring a golden retriever onto the "Walker Independence" set? It's for science.

And while Barr is wonderful in real life, Hoyt isn't the best boyfriend to Lucia. Quezada acknowledged that saying, "I know. The relationship we have is so sweet, and it's so pure, and I think Lucia and Hoyt really, really do care about each other, but Hoyt keeps letting her down."

Sometimes, relationships can stifle personal growth. Quezada touched on this, noting, "I think that both of [our characters] are little kids, in a way. And in our relationship, and I hope that Lucia can at some point be strong enough to be like, 'If you don't clean up your act, it's over.' Even though I do love working with Matt so much, I really do want to see that strength from Lucia."

"Walker Independence" airs Thursdays on The CW, with new episodes streaming for free on The CW app and website the next day.