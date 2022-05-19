First Trailer For Walker: Independence Has Fans All Saying The Same Thing

The CW's "Walker" may have only debuted in 2021, but the network is already intent on delivering a follow up to its "Walker, Texas Ranger" reboot. Starring Jared Paledcki of "Supernatural" fame as Texas Ranger Cordell Walker (originally played by Chuck Norris), "Walker" provided a fresh take on the now-classic 1993 action series, and is currently in the process of readying its second season.

Mere months after "Walker" Season 1 premiered, however, The CW played its full hand. Faster than a roundhouse kick from Norris himself, the network announced that "Walker" would receive a spin-off series. This new series, titled "Walker: Independence," focuses on the adventures of Cordell's ancestor, Abby Walker (Katherine McNamara), who embarks on a quest for justice after her husband is suddenly murdered near the town of Independence, Texas in the days of the old west (via Deadline).

On May 19, The CW finally dropped the first official trailer for "Walker: Independence," and it certainly hasn't gone over fans' heads. Far from feeling divided over the spin-off, the trailer has fans pretty much all saying the same thing.