Looper Asks: Which Character From Last Man Standing Can You Really Not Stand? - Exclusive Survey

"Last Man Standing" aired first on ABC and then on Fox for a run of nearly 200 episodes across 9 seasons released between 2011 and 2021. Throughout its near-decade-long existence, series lead Tim Allen actively worked as a popular sitcom star for the first time since the conclusion of "Home Improvement" in 1999. Fox ended up canceling "Last Man Standing" during its ninth season, bringing the show to a definitive end after surviving some considerable difficulties prior.

One of the first problems the show ran into was the departure of Alexandra Krosney after "Last Man Standing" Season 1. In that season, Krosney portrays Kristin Baxter, the oldest daughter of Allen's Mike Baxter. Amanda Fuller then plays Kristin for the balance of the show. Subsequently, characters originally portrayed by Nick Jonas and Molly Ephraim were likewise recast while "Last Man Standing" was still on the air. Allen even struggled with Kaitlyn Dever's departure from the show's full-time cast after Season 6, at which point ABC nixed "Last Man Standing," only for Fox to pick it back up.

That "Last Man Standing" could survive so many shake-ups is testament to its popularity among its particular fanbase. That said, its principal characters are sometimes difficult people, getting on one another's nerves, albeit to comedic effect. With that in mind, Looper set out to figure out which character fans of "Last Man Standing" find the most irritating.