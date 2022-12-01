Ryan Potter Explains How Titans Brings Krypto The Superdog To Life And Why We Don't See Him More Often - Exclusive

On how "Titans" brings everyone's favorite superdog to life and what the CGI components look like when he's filming scenes with the pup, Potter said, "Melissa and the team that are the dog trainers and animal trainers for our show, they're wonderful. That team is on it. I don't think I've ever met a more sentient and well-behaved animal in my life." So, basically, Krypto is a good boy on and off the screen. Did anyone have any doubts?

"Aside from the Kryptos that they've trained and brought onto our show, there's maybe 25% of the Krypto assets that make it to camera or onto [the] screen, and the final product [is] CG. But the majority of Krypto, the majority of Pepsi and Wrigley, the dogs that portray the character, are actually on set," Potter added.

"Josh and I have had numerous scenes with Krypto. It's been fun learning how to work with these animals but also realize that they have their own rhythm and their own schedule that they need to abide by, [such as] taking five or ten minutes for the dog to get a snack break and move away from set, from the loud noises and the energy of that workplace. It's a pleasure to see." Still, that's a pretty hefty amount of real-life doggin' around.