Willow On Disney+ Accomplishes Something That Star Wars Keeps Missing

*Contains "Willow" spoilers*

On the gift list of properties Disney could choose from in the Lucasfilm treasure trove following the merger, "Willow" feels like the one that not many people would ask for, if at all. A hybrid of "Star Wars" and "The Lord of the Rings," Ron Howard's George Lucas-produced dip into fantasy holds a place in far fewer hearts than those that would know Ben Kenobi from Bilbo Baggins. But sitting as a cult classic in the same realm as "The Dark Crystal," which also got revisited in television form (before its cancellation), actually works in "Willow's" favor.

The unassuming legacyquel series doesn't have as big a fanbase as the galaxy far, far away and, as a result, can play around with and tweak its limited lore with little risk of upsetting those with love for the Warwick Davis-starring film. Its story and the stars telling it aren't under as bright a spotlight, even going as far as embracing this in its marketing with the cast themselves on Twitter. By doing so, though, this new series, in its first episode, does something that not even "Star Wars" succeeded in its first return to star destroyers, lightsabers, and lots and lots of sand. It just took a real hero-in-hiding to do it.