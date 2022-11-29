New Character Posters For The Super Mario Bros. Movie Give Fans A Taste Of The Adaptation's Various Locales

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" has been the talk of the film landscape for some time now, and not necessarily for the most positive of reasons. First and foremost is the fact that Mario, Luigi, and their supporting cast haven't been handled the best at the cinema in their only preexisting outing: 1993's disastrous "Super Mario Bros." Then there's the cast, which, for the most part, fans are fine with. However, the divisive decision to make Chris Pratt Mario himself has caused many folks to roll their eyes. Not a great start by any means, but all hope isn't lost.

Despite these stumbles, "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" seems to finally be on the right track. While it didn't give fans much to think about, the first teaser trailer swayed many of those on the fence with its lively animation and chuckle-worthy humor. Following that up, the second trailer went all out, offering potential moviegoers a glimpse of all kinds of beloved characters, iconic locations, and more. Sadly, they were just that, glimpses, so we'll have to wait until the movie premieres to get a good look at most of this stuff in finer detail.

Thankfully, to hold us over until "The Super Mario Bros. Movie" arrives, a string of new posters featuring key characters has reached the internet. They give us a great look at some of the locales the feature plans to take audiences to.