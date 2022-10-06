Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Is Here To Be Judged

Compared to where they were years ago, video game-based movies are in a much better spot these days. From the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise to the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" reboot, it's becoming increasingly clear that Hollywood is steadily learning from blunders like "Doom" and "Prince of Persia." Therefore, it's not much of a shock that more films based on famous video game universes are on the way down the production pipeline. Of the bunch, the still-untitled "Super Mario Bros." movie from Illumination is arguably the most widely talked-about online, and for good reason.

The animated film about the beloved Nintendo icon was formally announced in January of 2018 and didn't take long to pick up some steam. Come the 2021 Nintendo Direct event, the main cast came to light, and it sure is stacked (via IGN). Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi, Jack Black will play Bowser, and fan-favorite Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad. Additionally, Seth Rogen signed on as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike. Leading the charge is Chris Pratt as Mario himself, with longtime Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, expected to make a handful of voice cameos.

Beyond this information, the "Super Mario Bros." movie has remained under lock and key. Thankfully, that's no longer the case. At long last, we have our first trailer for the movie.