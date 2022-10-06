Chris Pratt's Super Mario Bros. Movie Teaser Is Here To Be Judged
Compared to where they were years ago, video game-based movies are in a much better spot these days. From the "Sonic the Hedgehog" franchise to the 2021 "Mortal Kombat" reboot, it's becoming increasingly clear that Hollywood is steadily learning from blunders like "Doom" and "Prince of Persia." Therefore, it's not much of a shock that more films based on famous video game universes are on the way down the production pipeline. Of the bunch, the still-untitled "Super Mario Bros." movie from Illumination is arguably the most widely talked-about online, and for good reason.
The animated film about the beloved Nintendo icon was formally announced in January of 2018 and didn't take long to pick up some steam. Come the 2021 Nintendo Direct event, the main cast came to light, and it sure is stacked (via IGN). Anya Taylor-Joy will play Princess Peach, Charlie Day will play Luigi, Jack Black will play Bowser, and fan-favorite Keegan-Michael Key will play Toad. Additionally, Seth Rogen signed on as Donkey Kong, Fred Armisen as Cranky Kong, Kevin Michael Richardson as Kamek, and Sebastian Maniscalco as Foreman Spike. Leading the charge is Chris Pratt as Mario himself, with longtime Mario voice actor, Charles Martinet, expected to make a handful of voice cameos.
Beyond this information, the "Super Mario Bros." movie has remained under lock and key. Thankfully, that's no longer the case. At long last, we have our first trailer for the movie.
Super Mario Bros. aims to fix Mario's cinematic legacy
As you can see in the above trailer, "Super Mario Bros." seeks to do right by the source material. Complete with a cast full of gaming legends, an aesthetic that invokes that of the acclaimed series of video games, and a tone appropriate for the audience and the characters involved, the film has all the makings of a homerun. Then again, it's important to remember that when it comes to Mario-centric movies, the bar couldn't be any lower. He and Luigi's first cinematic outing, 1993's live-action "Super Mario Bros.," couldn't have deviated further from the video games if it tried.
Starring the late Bob Hoskins as Mario and John Leguizamo as Luigi, "Super Mario Bros." is an over-the-top corny mess. It lazily incorporates elements and characters from the games to disastrous effect, takes on a more adult-oriented tone, and is surprisingly visually dull. As a result, it's regarded as a critical and financial failure that even Hoskins himself regrets ever taking part in. Nevertheless, as the years have gone on, it has earned its place as a cult favorite. Will Illumination's Mario-centric adventure chart a similar course? Or will it finally fix Mario's mainstream cinematic legacy?
"Super Mario Bros." will arrive in theaters on September 7, 2023.