Bob Iger Didn't Mince Words Addressing Those Apple Rumors

With the ouster of Bob Chapek and the reappointment of Bob Iger as CEO of Walt Disney Co., much upheaval has hit the House of Mouse. What does such a decision mean for the giant's growing streaming arm — would programs be canceled or greenlit? Of the various productions in development for theatrical release, which acquisitions would land on Disney+, and which would end up in wide release? Now that Disney has such a large number of iconic properties under its licensing umbrella, will there be more acquisitions added to its already rich and plummy pot? The fact that Iger has promised to only stay on for two years while a new CEO is vetted and selected has added to the sense of off-kilter impermanence to the situation at large. Fans of Disney have been left wondering how everything will shake out in the end.

In all of that messy upheaval, rumors began to circulate that Disney would be sold to Apple Inc. It seemed like a logical move; Apple already has its own streaming service and enough experience to guide Disney through the rough waters of the streaming wars. But during a November staff meeting, Iger strongly spoke out about those rumors, putting them firmly to rest once and for all.