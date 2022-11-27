Why Strange World Bombed At The Box Office

Holidays the Disney way. The entertainment mega-house usually finds a way to serve up some big-screen family fun during Thanksgiving week, and 2022 is no different. But what may surprise moviegoers is the holiday box office numbers coming in for "Strange World," Disney Studios' latest animated offering.

The film follows a team who sets out to find a solution to the danger that is plaguing the world of Avalonia. Avalonia's president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu) asks explorer Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) for help. As shown in the film's trailers, Searcher is not thrilled about the idea, telling Callisto that he is nothing like his father, legendary explorer Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) who disappeared years ago while on another expedition. Despite his reluctance, Searcher still jumps in to help. His wife Meridian (Gabrielle Union) and son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) join him for the adventure, along with their adorable three-legged dog Legend. While uncovering the secrets of a strange landscape, Searcher discovers his father, and the adventure becomes a family affair among three generations of the Clade family.

A Disney movie centered around family seems like it would be a popular Thanksgiving flick — not to mention that it boasts a star-studded voice cast. But according to reports, it still wasn't enough to send "Strange World" soaring to the top of the box office, and low numbers may have to do with another big-screen project in the Disney universe.