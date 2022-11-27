Why Strange World Bombed At The Box Office
Holidays the Disney way. The entertainment mega-house usually finds a way to serve up some big-screen family fun during Thanksgiving week, and 2022 is no different. But what may surprise moviegoers is the holiday box office numbers coming in for "Strange World," Disney Studios' latest animated offering.
The film follows a team who sets out to find a solution to the danger that is plaguing the world of Avalonia. Avalonia's president Callisto Mal (Lucy Liu) asks explorer Searcher Clade (Jake Gyllenhaal) for help. As shown in the film's trailers, Searcher is not thrilled about the idea, telling Callisto that he is nothing like his father, legendary explorer Jaeger Clade (Dennis Quaid) who disappeared years ago while on another expedition. Despite his reluctance, Searcher still jumps in to help. His wife Meridian (Gabrielle Union) and son Ethan (Jaboukie Young-White) join him for the adventure, along with their adorable three-legged dog Legend. While uncovering the secrets of a strange landscape, Searcher discovers his father, and the adventure becomes a family affair among three generations of the Clade family.
A Disney movie centered around family seems like it would be a popular Thanksgiving flick — not to mention that it boasts a star-studded voice cast. But according to reports, it still wasn't enough to send "Strange World" soaring to the top of the box office, and low numbers may have to do with another big-screen project in the Disney universe.
The movie that is still bringing in major revenue for Disney
According to The Hollywood Reporter, "Strange World" is estimated to make just $19 million over the course of the five-day holiday weekend. According to Yahoo! Entertainment, the film's original holiday projection was set at $30 million over the course of five days, which only makes up a slight chunk of the $120-130 million reportedly budgeted for the animated adventure.
While not many people wanted to explore a new world with the Clade family as originally thought, a look at the box office numbers for the movies playing during the holiday weekend does prove that they did want to see what happens next in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever" is having a super holiday with the film estimated to make at least a $60 million gross over the course of five days, taking the number one spot at the box office according to The Hollywood Reporter. The film first premiered during the second week of November, closing out the fourth phase of the MCU and ushering in a new era for Wakanda. While the numbers paint a grim picture for "Strange World," there are other stats that could be considered when looking at its current journey on the big screen.
How Strange World is entering Disney's history books
As noted by The Hollywood Reporter, "Strange World" has received a B on CinemaScore, which is the first time that a Disney Animation film has received a CinemaScore below an A in more than 30 years (via TheWrap). Meanwhile, the movie's Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer score is currently at 73%. Looper's own review of the film gave it a score of eight out of 10, noting that obvious dialogue and some less-than-satisfying plot resolutions may leave moviegoers feeling so-so about the flick. However, the amazing visuals and plotline about the importance of family are two big positives, according to the review.
Yahoo! Entertainment compares "Strange World" to another Disney underperformer, "Treasure Planet." While it earned $16.6 million during its opening weekend, it has garnered a lot of praise among fans, with some calling for a live-action version of the adventure based on Robert Louis Stevenson's classic book "Treasure Island." So, maybe "Strange World" will garner even more positive attention down the road, becoming a fan-favorite for the new generation.