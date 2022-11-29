Why Clarence Gilyard Jr.'s Walker, Texas Ranger Character Was A Perfect Fit For Him

The devastating death of Clarence Gilayrd Jr. has caused fans of "Walker, Texas Ranger" to take a look back at his iconic eight-year run in the action crime series alongside Hollywood legend Chuck Norris. What many people don't realize when watching "Walker, Texas Ranger" is just how perfect of a fit Gilyard was for Ranger Jimmy Trivette — and why.

"Rest In Peace to a legend," wrote @BigKountry_KB on Twitter. "You'll always be Jimmy Trivette to me," they said. Meanwhile, @WillieUnKool tweeted: "One of the baddest sidekicks ever ... Jimmy Trivette was the man."

Gilyard may have been well-known to movie and television fans for popular roles in things like "Matlock," "Die Hard," and "Top Gun," but it was ultimately "Walker, Texas Ranger" that helped cement his acting legacy with most of the mainstream public. Gilyard played Ranger Trivette for eight seasons between 1993 and 2001, and much like Norris, got to put actual fighting and cowboy skills that he had at the time on full display while wrangling the show's phony bad guys. According to Gilyard, the entire thing couldn't have been a better fit for him.